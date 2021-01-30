545 Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $425.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $452.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $429.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

