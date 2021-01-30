5,165 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinterest by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after acquiring an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinterest by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,873,000 after acquiring an additional 739,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $148,502,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562,565 shares of company stock worth $171,647,868 over the last 90 days.

Pinterest stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.