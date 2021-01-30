500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Trading Down 30.8%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s share price fell 30.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.45. 975,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 960,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The company has a market cap of $449.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

