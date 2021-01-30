476 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $119.97 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $125.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

