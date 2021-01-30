$469.05 Million in Sales Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will post $469.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $470.10 million. W. R. Grace & Co. reported sales of $504.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.02. 707,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,567. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 276.29 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

