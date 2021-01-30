$455.45 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $455.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.42 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $500.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. 534,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,461. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

