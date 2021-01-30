450 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $419,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

