$43.24 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce sales of $43.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $43.38 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $39.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $164.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $164.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $198.07 million, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $209.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million.

CLVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 129.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,008,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $697.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.63.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

