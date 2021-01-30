4,238 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,025,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,851. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.