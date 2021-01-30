$408.78 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce $408.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.18 million and the lowest is $360.41 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $657.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 334,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $50.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.