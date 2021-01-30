$404.78 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce $404.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.40 million. HEICO posted sales of $506.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on HEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,807. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.41. HEICO has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

