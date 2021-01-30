4,000 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Nucor by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

