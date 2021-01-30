400 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The Hershey comprises about 0.1% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $145.44 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

