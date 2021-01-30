3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

NYSE DDD opened at $35.54 on Friday. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.