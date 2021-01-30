3,887 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,404,000 after acquiring an additional 76,974 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 301,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,904,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 658,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares in the last quarter.

JHMM stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

