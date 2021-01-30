38,453 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.