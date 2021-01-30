3,574 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $8,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.95 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

