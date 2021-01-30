3,518 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,518 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,267 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 81,466 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,427 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after buying an additional 185,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 368,210 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

