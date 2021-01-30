3,432 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $166.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.