$336.48 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will report sales of $336.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.43 million to $344.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $520.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

BFAM traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.97. 710,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $177.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $601,160.00. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

