$3.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. Lam Research reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $14.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.01 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $14.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $23.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,645. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

