$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $3.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.71 billion to $13.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

K opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

