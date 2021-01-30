2,864 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 29.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Bunge by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $65.44 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $73.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

