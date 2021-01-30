263 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.45.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.20. 388,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,217. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.63 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.27 and a 200 day moving average of $323.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

