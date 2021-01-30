2,323 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

