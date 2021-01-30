$22.79 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $22.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.23 billion and the lowest is $22.23 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $82.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.96 billion to $82.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $85.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.96 billion to $88.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.39. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

