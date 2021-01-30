2,132 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Starbucks by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.16. 214,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,029. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.