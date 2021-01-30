$2.81 EPS Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. J2 Global reported earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Shares of JCOM opened at $102.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $107.94.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. Insiders have sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in J2 Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in J2 Global by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in J2 Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

