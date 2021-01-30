$2.74 EPS Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.92. Carter’s posted earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter’s.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $1,700,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000.

CRI stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. The company had a trading volume of 831,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.33.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

