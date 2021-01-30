$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million.

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $97,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $103.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average is $103.80. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

