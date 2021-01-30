$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $2.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and have sold 45,138 shares valued at $1,995,920. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Foot Locker by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,634 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,049 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

