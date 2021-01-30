$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.80.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.68. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

