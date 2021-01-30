-$2.17 EPS Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.74). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($9.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,280,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 220,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after buying an additional 179,080 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 113,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 378,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,607. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.