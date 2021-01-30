$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.10. VMware also posted earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,327. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $163.17.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

