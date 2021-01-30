1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.66 and last traded at $50.21. Approximately 1,162,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,645,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $3,679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,662,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,292,032 shares of company stock worth $51,476,259 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

