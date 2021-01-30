$199.98 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post sales of $199.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.50 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $232.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $845.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $846.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $872.70 million, with estimates ranging from $851.90 million to $893.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 74,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

