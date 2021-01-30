1,800 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.99 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

