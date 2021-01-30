180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 52.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

