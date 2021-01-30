180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 122.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.