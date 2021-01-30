180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM opened at $140.52 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $156.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

