180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,915,000 after acquiring an additional 293,017 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

