180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 76 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

