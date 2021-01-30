180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

