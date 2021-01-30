180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,668 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NRG Energy by 40.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in NRG Energy by 164.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in NRG Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 310,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

