180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,484 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

PFE opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

