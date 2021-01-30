$17.75 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $17.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.13 million and the lowest is $17.19 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $68.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $69.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $91.26 million, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $103.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick bought 7,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,554.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.50 million, a PE ratio of -220.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

