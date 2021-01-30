15,973 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,973 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $847.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.