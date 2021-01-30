140166 Downgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Neutral

140166 lowered shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.89 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Schneider National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.36.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schneider National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 14.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after acquiring an additional 197,624 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after buying an additional 118,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after buying an additional 157,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

