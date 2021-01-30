13,707 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 237,204 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL opened at $25.34 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.