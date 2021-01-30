1,299 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,509,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $165.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,029.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

